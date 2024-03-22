GCAC Extends Warrant Expiry Date

Global Cannabis Applications (TSE:APP) has released an update.

Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) has announced their plan to extend the expiration of nearly 20 million common share purchase warrants by an additional year, now expiring in March 2025. The warrants, which allow holders to buy company shares at $0.05 each, were initially set to expire in September 2023, and this extension follows a previous six-month extension. GCAC is noted for its innovative blockchain and machine learning solutions aimed at enhancing business processes across various industries.

