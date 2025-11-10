GC Construction Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend Proposal

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

GC Construction Holdings Limited ( (HK:1489) ) just unveiled an announcement.

GC Construction Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 25, 2025, to discuss and approve the unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation for the declaration of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about GC Construction Holdings Limited

GC Construction Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the construction industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing construction services.

Average Trading Volume: 3,286,481

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$470M

