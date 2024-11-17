GBM Resources Boosts Gold Output and Eyes Asset Sales

GBM Resources Limited (AU:GBZ) has released an update.

GBM Resources Limited has reported a significant increase in gold production and sales at its White Dam Gold Project, with approximately 500 ounces shipped this quarter, bolstering its working capital. The company is actively pursuing the sale of the project amid high gold prices, while simultaneously expanding its focus on the Drummond Basin’s prospects, including partnerships with Newmont and Wise Walkers. These developments highlight GBM’s strategic efforts to maximize shareholder value through both asset sales and exploration opportunities.

