GB Group plc Executes Share Buyback of 250,000 Shares

The latest update is out from GB Group plc ( (GB:GBG) ).

GB Group plc, a company involved in identity data intelligence, announced the purchase of 250,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 230.00 GBp to 238.00 GBp and will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 241,311,921. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GBG) stock is a Hold with a £253.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GB Group plc stock, see the GB:GBG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GBG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 62 reflects a positive financial performance with strong cash flow and improved profitability. However, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, and technical indicators show mixed signals. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about GB Group plc

Average Trading Volume: 2,760,981

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £551.8M

