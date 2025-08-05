GB Group plc Executes Share Buyback, Cancels 50,000 Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

GB Group plc ( (GB:GBG) ) has shared an update.

GB Group plc, a company involved in identity data intelligence, announced the purchase and cancellation of 50,000 of its Ordinary Shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 248,594,511, which will impact shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GBG) stock is a Buy with a £3.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GB Group plc stock, see the GB:GBG Stock Forecast page.

The overall stock score is influenced primarily by strong financial performance and positive corporate events. The strategic share buybacks and solid financial health offset the mixed technical indicators and high valuation concerns. While the stock appears overvalued, the company’s strategic initiatives and robust cash flow provide a positive outlook.

