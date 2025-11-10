GB Group plc Completes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

GB Group plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 250,000 of its Ordinary Shares at prices ranging from 229.00 GBp to 233.00 GBp, with a volume-weighted average price of 231.5719 GBp. The purchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 241,561,921, which will also be the total voting rights in the company. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and could potentially impact shareholder value by increasing earnings per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GBG) stock is a Hold with a £253.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GB Group plc stock, see the GB:GBG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GBG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GBG is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 62 reflects a positive financial performance with strong cash flow and improved profitability. However, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, and technical indicators show mixed signals. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about GB Group plc

Average Trading Volume: 2,760,981

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £551.8M

