GB Group plc (GB:GBG) has released an update.

GB Group plc, listed as GBG on AIM, has bolstered its Employee Benefit Trust (EBT) by acquiring 193,909 ordinary shares at an average price of £3.45 each, on 20th and 21st June 2024. These shares are intended for the benefit of the company’s employees and executive directors, with the EBT now holding 0.20% of the total voting rights in the company.

