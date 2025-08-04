Gaush Meditech’s Subsidiary Secures Registration for Advanced Biometer in China

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Gaush Meditech Ltd. ( (HK:2407) ) has shared an update.

Gaush Meditech Ltd announced that its subsidiary, Gaush Neotech Ltd, has obtained a medical device registration certificate in China for its frequency-domain biometer. This advanced biometer, which offers improved precision and imaging capabilities compared to traditional models, is designed to address the growing demand for myopia prevention and control in China, where the myopia rate among adolescents is notably high. The device’s innovative features and domestic production are expected to strengthen Gaush Meditech’s position in the expanding myopia market, which reached RMB14.68 billion in 2023.

More about Gaush Meditech Ltd.

Gaush Meditech Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the medical technology industry. It focuses on developing and manufacturing medical devices, with a particular emphasis on optical and ophthalmic equipment through its subsidiary, Gaush Neotech Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 144,432

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.09B

