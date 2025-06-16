Gaush Meditech’s Subsidiary Secures Approval for Innovative Ophthalmic Device in China

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Gaush Meditech Ltd. ( (HK:2407) ) just unveiled an update.

Gaush Meditech Ltd announced that its subsidiary, Gaush Precision Ltd, has received a medical device registration certificate in China for its disposable ophthalmic trocar and accessories. This product is designed for vitrectomy surgeries, offering benefits such as no scleral deformation, exceptional sharpness, and faster recovery. The approval comes amid a rising incidence of fundus diseases in China, driven by an aging population and lifestyle changes, highlighting the product’s potential impact on the market.

Gaush Meditech Ltd, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the medical technology industry with a focus on developing innovative medical devices. A key subsidiary, Gaush Precision Ltd, specializes in ophthalmic products, particularly those used in eye surgeries.

