Gaush Meditech’s Ophthalmic Diagnostic System Gains Approval in China

Gaush Meditech Ltd. ( (HK:2407) ) has issued an update.

Gaush Meditech Ltd announced that its subsidiary, Gaush Tech, has received a medical device registration certificate in China for its ophthalmic electrophysiological diagnostic system. This system integrates Visual Evoked Potential, Electroretinography, and Electrooculography to provide comprehensive assessments of the visual system. It is non-invasive and aids in the diagnosis and monitoring of various eye diseases, offering significant benefits for both patients and healthcare providers by enabling precise and early-stage diagnosis.

More about Gaush Meditech Ltd.

Gaush Meditech Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the medical technology industry. It specializes in developing advanced diagnostic systems, particularly in the field of ophthalmology, to enhance the detection and treatment of eye-related conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 137,716

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.33B

