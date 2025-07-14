Gaush Meditech’s New Ophthalmic Device Gains Approval in China

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Gaush Meditech Ltd. ( (HK:2407) ) has shared an announcement.

Gaush Meditech Ltd announced that its subsidiary, Gaush Tech Ltd, has obtained a medical device registration certificate in China for its disposable ultrasonic emulsification vitrectomy irrigation-aspiration tubing kit. This product is crucial for ophthalmic surgeries like phacoemulsification and vitrectomy, offering advanced features such as dual-pump multi-power modes and continuous fluid level monitoring, which enhance surgical precision and fluidic stability. The approval is significant given the rising prevalence of fundus diseases in China, positioning Gaush Meditech as a key player in addressing these growing medical needs.

Gaush Meditech Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the medical technology industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing and providing medical devices, particularly in the field of ophthalmology.

