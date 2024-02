Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (VINO) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

The company currently has 5,647,763 shares of its common stock outstanding as of February 2, 2024, reflecting the amount of equity held by shareholders and available in the market.

For further insights into VINO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.