Gateley (Holdings) Maintains Growth Amid Investments

Gateley (Holdings) PLC has reported a 6% revenue increase to £172.5 million in FY24, marking continuous growth since its 2015 IPO, despite a slight dip in profit before tax to £23 million due to bonus reinstatements. The professional services group emphasized its strong financial position with a robust balance sheet and net cash, highlighting investments in diversification and strategic hiring as key drivers for its resilient business model.

