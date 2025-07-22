Gary John Jeffery Acquires Substantial Holding in Australian Oil Company

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Sacgasco ( (AU:AOK) ) is now available.

Sacgasco, operating in the oil industry, has announced that Mr. Gary John Jeffery has become a substantial holder in Australian Oil Company Limited, acquiring a significant voting power of 6.82% through his interests in Dungay Resources Pty Ltd and Bond Street Custodians Limited. This acquisition could potentially influence the company’s strategic decisions and market positioning, impacting stakeholders and the company’s future operations.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.08M

