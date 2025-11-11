GARO AB Appoints New Business Development Director to Strengthen Market Position

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

GARO AB ( (SE:GARO) ) has provided an announcement.

GARO AB has appointed Roger Törnberg as the new Business Development Director, a strategic move aimed at long-term growth and enhancing customer relationships. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Roger is expected to strengthen GARO’s collaboration with wholesalers and installers, reinforcing its market position in Sweden and supporting its growth journey.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:GARO) stock is a Hold with a SEK16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GARO AB stock, see the SE:GARO Stock Forecast page.

More about GARO AB

GARO AB is a company that develops, manufactures, and markets innovative products and systems for the electrical installation market under its own brand. The company offers complete solutions in installation, e-mobility, projects, and temporary electricity, focusing on electrical safety, user-friendliness, and sustainability. Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Gnosjö, GARO operates internationally and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 20,117

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK834M

For detailed information about GARO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue