Gangyu Smart Urban Services Names New CEO

Gangyu Smart Urban Services Holding Limited has appointed Mr. Mo Yueming as the new CEO, effective November 22, 2024. Mr. Mo, already serving as the Chairman, brings over 20 years of experience in corporate management, particularly within the tourism sector. This appointment, consolidating both roles, is seen as a strategic move to leverage his expertise, despite deviating from common corporate governance practices.

