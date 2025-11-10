Ganfeng Lithium Advances Major Joint Project with Environmental Approval

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ganfeng Lithium Co ( (HK:1772) ) has issued an announcement.

Ganfeng Lithium Co. has announced a significant milestone in its joint development project with Lithium Argentina, as the Secretariat of Mining and Energy of Salta has issued an Environmental Impact Statement for Phase 1. This development is expected to bolster the company’s operations by securing fiscal incentives from the Argentine government. The project, which is one of the largest undeveloped lithium brine resources, has a planned annual production capacity of 150,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) over a 30-year lifespan, with the first phase targeting 50,000 tons of LCE annually.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1772) stock is a Buy with a HK$58.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ganfeng Lithium Co stock, see the HK:1772 Stock Forecast page.

More about Ganfeng Lithium Co

Ganfeng Lithium Co. is a leading company in the lithium industry, primarily focused on the production and development of lithium products. The company is involved in the joint development of lithium projects, aiming to enhance its market position in the lithium sector.

YTD Price Performance: 164.12%

Average Trading Volume: 25,059,046

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$136.8B

