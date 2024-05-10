Gamma Communications Executes Share Buyback

Gamma Communications (GB:GAMA) has released an update.

Gamma Communications PLC has announced the buyback of 16,189 of its own shares on May 9, 2024, with prices ranging from 1,374 to 1,392 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of shares in treasury to 448,544 and leaving 97,051,845 ordinary shares in issue. This move is part of a share buyback program that was previously announced on March 25, 2024.

