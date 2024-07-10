Gamma Communications Buys Back Shares

Gamma Communications (GB:GAMA) has released an update.

Gamma Communications PLC has engaged in a share buyback, acquiring 28,506 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,432.00 to 1,450.00 pence each. These shares will be added to the company’s treasury stock, bringing the total treasury shares to 1,113,326. This move is part of a broader buyback programme initiated by Gamma on March 25, 2024, and reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital effectively.

