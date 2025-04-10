Gamma Communications Announces Shareholder Voting Rights Adjustment

The latest update is out from Gamma Communications ( (GB:GAMA) ).

Gamma Communications PLC has announced a change in its shareholder structure, as Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has adjusted its voting rights in the company. The notification indicates a slight decrease in Liontrust’s voting rights, now holding 9.9900% of the total, down from a previous 10.0168%. This adjustment in holdings may impact the company’s shareholder dynamics and influence future decision-making processes.

More about Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications PLC is a UK-based company operating in the telecommunications industry, providing communication services and solutions primarily focused on business customers.

YTD Price Performance: -23.92%

Average Trading Volume: 461,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.1B

