Gamma Communications Acts on Share Buyback Plan

Gamma Communications PLC has recently executed a share buyback, purchasing 33,250 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1426.0 to 1446.0 pence per share, with the intention of holding these shares in treasury. Following the transaction, Gamma now holds 1,084,820 ordinary shares in treasury out of the 96,415,569 ordinary shares issued. The buyback is part of a previously announced programme initiated on 25th March 2024.

