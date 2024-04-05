Galway Metals Launches $4.5M Private Placement

Galway Metals (TSE:GWM) has released an update.

Galway Metals Inc. is set to raise $4.5 million through a non-brokered private placement consisting of charity flow-through units and flow-through units, each paired with a common share purchase warrant. The proceeds will fund Canadian exploration expenses, with the offering expected to close by April 25, 2024. Additionally, the company has granted 400,000 incentive stock options to its employees, officers, and directors.

