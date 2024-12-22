Galileo Mining Reports Promising Platinum Discoveries

Galileo Mining Ltd. (AU:GAL) has released an update.

Galileo Mining Ltd. has reported promising assay results from aircore drilling at its Norseman project, highlighting significant platinum group element mineralization at the Mission Sill prospect. The drilling campaign revealed anomalous results in 33 drill holes, with plans for an extensive follow-up program in early 2025 to further explore this promising region. Investors are keenly watching Galileo’s developments as the company continues to probe for new deposits in this lucrative mining area.

