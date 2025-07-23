Galilee Energy Announces Director Resignation and Committee Leadership Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Galilee Energy Limited ( (AU:GLL) ) has issued an update.

Galilee Energy Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Gordon Grieve as a Non-Executive Director, who has been with the company since September 2019 and served as the Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Grieve stepped down due to other commitments, and his role will be assumed by Mr. Stephen Kelemen, who is also the Chair of the Risk Committee. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Grieve’s contributions over nearly six years, highlighting his expertise and guidance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GLL) stock is a Hold with a A$0.03 price target.

More about Galilee Energy Limited

Galilee Energy Limited is advancing towards becoming an integrated and diversified sustainable energy company, focusing on supplying natural gas to the east coast market of Australia. It owns the Glenaras Gas Project in Queensland’s Galilee Basin, which is one of the largest uncontracted natural gas resources on the east coast. The project is noted for its environmental credentials, including the production of fresh water for crop production and low CO2 levels, positioning Galilee as a significant supplier of sustainable energy.

Average Trading Volume: 1,572,274

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.78M

