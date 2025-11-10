Galectin Therapeutics Presents Promising NAVIGATE Trial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Galectin Therapeutics ( (GALT) ) is now available.

On November 10, 2025, Galectin Therapeutics announced the presentation of its NAVIGATE trial results at the AASLD 2025 Annual Meeting. The Phase 2b trial evaluated belapectin, a galectin-3 inhibitor, in patients with compensated MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension. The results demonstrated belapectin’s potential as a disease-modifying therapy, showing significant antifibrotic effects and a reduction in the incidence of new varices compared to placebo. These findings suggest a promising therapeutic option for patients with limited treatment choices, and the company is focused on advancing regulatory discussions and strategic partnerships to further develop belapectin.

The most recent analyst rating on (GALT) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Galectin Therapeutics stock, see the GALT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GALT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GALT is a Underperform.

Galectin Therapeutics is a high-risk investment due to its challenging financial position, characterized by no revenues and high financial losses. However, the company’s progress in clinical trials and potential partnerships offer a positive long-term outlook. Technical indicators suggest mixed short-term momentum, while traditional valuation metrics are less applicable due to ongoing losses and the absence of dividends.

To see Spark’s full report on GALT stock, click here.

More about Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is focused on developing innovative therapies for chronic liver disease and cancer. The company’s leading drug, belapectin, is a carbohydrate-based inhibitor of the galectin-3 protein, which plays a role in inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases. It has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Average Trading Volume: 316,401

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $333.1M

Learn more about GALT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue