Gale Pacific Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Gale Pacific Limited ( (AU:GAP) ) has issued an announcement.

Gale Pacific Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, at 10:00 am AEDT. The meeting will be conducted in a hybrid format, allowing both in-person attendance at The Westin Melbourne and virtual participation. Key agenda items include the consideration of financial reports and the adoption of the Remuneration Report, which, while non-binding, reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and governance. This AGM offers stakeholders an opportunity to engage with the company’s financial and strategic direction, reinforcing Gale Pacific’s dedication to stakeholder involvement and corporate responsibility.

More about Gale Pacific Limited

Gale Pacific Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of advanced polymer fabrics and related products. The company serves various markets, including home improvement, retail, and industrial sectors, providing innovative solutions for shading, screening, and protection.

Average Trading Volume: 201,662

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$25.9M

For detailed information about GAP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue