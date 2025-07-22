Galaxy Gaming Extends Merger Deadline with Evolution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Galaxy Gaming ( (GLXZ) ) has shared an update.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. and Evolution Malta Holding Limited have extended the deadline for their merger agreement to October 18, 2025, due to pending gaming regulatory approvals. The merger is expected to close in the second half of 2025, contingent upon satisfying all closing conditions.

Spark's Take on GLXZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GLXZ is a Neutral.

Galaxy Gaming’s financial performance poses significant risks due to negative equity and ongoing net losses, despite strong revenue growth. Technical analysis suggests stability, but valuation metrics highlight overvaluation due to negative profitability.

Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. is a Nevada-based company involved in the gaming industry, focusing on providing gaming products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 40,189

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $70.96M

