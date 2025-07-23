Galapagos Appoints New Directors to Strengthen Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Galapagos ( (GLPG) ) is now available.

On July 23, 2025, Galapagos NV announced the appointment of Dawn Svoronos and Jane Griffiths as Non-Executive Independent Directors, effective July 28, 2025. They will replace Peter Guenter and Simon Sturge, who are stepping down. The new directors bring extensive experience in commercial strategy and corporate governance, which is expected to strengthen Galapagos’ board and support its ongoing transformation and innovation efforts. This move underscores the company’s commitment to long-term value creation and enhancing its leadership capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (GLPG) stock is a Hold with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Galapagos stock, see the GLPG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GLPG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GLPG is a Neutral.

Galapagos’s financial performance is undermined by significant profitability and cash flow challenges, despite a strong balance sheet. The stock shows positive technical momentum, but valuation concerns persist due to unprofitability. The company’s strategic focus on pipeline expansion and manufacturing capabilities is promising, though offset by restructuring costs and high expected cash burn.

To see Spark’s full report on GLPG stock, click here.

More about Galapagos

Galapagos is a biotechnology company operating in Europe, the U.S., and Asia, focused on transforming patient outcomes through innovative science. The company aims to address high unmet medical needs by developing a pipeline of best-in-class medicines, leveraging a decentralized cell therapy manufacturing platform to deliver results for patients, employees, and shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 344,943

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $2.16B

See more insights into GLPG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue