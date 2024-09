Galan Lithium Limited (AU:GLN) has released an update.

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) has requested a trading halt on its securities until an upcoming announcement regarding a capital raise is released, which is expected by Tuesday, 10 September 2024. The company has confirmed there are no known reasons that would prevent the trading halt from being granted, ensuring market transparency and fairness.

