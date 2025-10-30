G8 Education Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from G8 Education Limited ( (AU:GEM) ).

G8 Education Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that a total of 253,084 ordinary fully paid shares were bought back on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of 7,510,878 shares repurchased. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value and signaling confidence in its financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GEM) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on G8 Education Limited stock, see the AU:GEM Stock Forecast page.

More about G8 Education Limited

G8 Education Limited operates in the education sector, focusing on providing early childhood education services. The company is known for its network of childcare centers across Australia, catering to the needs of young children and their families.

Average Trading Volume: 3,977,312

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$628.8M

For an in-depth examination of GEM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue