G8 Education Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

G8 Education Limited ( (AU:GEM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

G8 Education Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program. As of May 26, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 35,215,066 securities, with an additional 295,408 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of G8 Education’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:GEM) stock is a Buy with a A$1.46 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on G8 Education Limited stock, see the AU:GEM Stock Forecast page.

More about G8 Education Limited

G8 Education Limited operates in the education sector, focusing on providing early childhood education services. The company is known for its network of childcare and early education centers across Australia, catering to the developmental needs of young children.

Average Trading Volume: 1,617,591

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.02B

