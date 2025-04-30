G8 Education Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

G8 Education Limited ( (AU:GEM) ) has shared an update.

G8 Education Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of May 1, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 30,621,972 ordinary fully paid securities, including 441,202 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

G8 Education Limited operates in the education sector, focusing on providing early childhood education services. The company is known for its network of childcare centers across Australia, catering to the needs of families seeking quality early learning experiences for their children.

