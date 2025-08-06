G-Tech Jainx Education Ltd. Releases Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from G-Tech Jainx Education Ltd. ( (IN:GTECJAINX) ) is now available.

G-Tech Jainx Education Ltd. has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The results were approved by the company’s Board of Directors on August 5, 2025, and published in the Free Press Journal and Navshakti newspapers. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI’s listing obligations and disclosure requirements.

More about G-Tech Jainx Education Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 5,618

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Find detailed analytics on GTECJAINX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue