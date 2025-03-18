Fuyao Glass Announces 2024 Final Dividend of RMB 1.8 Per Share

The latest update is out from Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3606) ).

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. has announced a final cash dividend of RMB 1.8 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, with a payment date set for June 13, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s strong financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders, although specific details such as the exchange rate and ex-dividend date are yet to be announced. The dividend will be subject to withholding tax, with different rates applied to non-resident enterprises and individual residents, impacting the net dividend received by various stakeholders.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. is a prominent player in the glass manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on the production of automotive glass. The company is known for its innovative solutions and extensive market reach, catering to both domestic and international automotive markets.

YTD Price Performance: 1.50%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €19.76B

