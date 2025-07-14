Future plc Executes Share Buyback, Cancels 40,000 Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Future plc ( (GB:FUTR) ).

Future plc, a company involved in various industries, announced the purchase of 40,000 of its Ordinary Shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. The shares, purchased at prices ranging from 730.00 to 739.00 GBp, will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 104,374,142. This move is in line with the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and could impact the voting rights calculations for shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FUTR) stock is a Buy with a £13.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Future plc stock, see the GB:FUTR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FUTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FUTR is a Outperform.

Future plc’s strong valuation metrics, including a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, significantly contribute to its attractiveness. The technical indicators also support a positive outlook with moderate momentum. However, financial performance highlights challenges in revenue growth and profit margins, which temper the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FUTR stock, click here.

More about Future plc

Average Trading Volume: 724,287

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £755.7M

For detailed information about FUTR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue