Future plc Executes Share Buyback and Cancellation

Future PLC has announced the repurchase of 15,082 of its ordinary shares on August 28, 2024, through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, with the intention to cancel them. This latest transaction is part of an ongoing buyback program that has seen the company acquire over 2.1 million shares for nearly £22.7 million. Following the transaction, Future PLC holds no shares in treasury and maintains an issuance of over 113 million shares.

