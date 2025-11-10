Future plc Continues Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Future plc ( (GB:FUTR) ) is now available.

Future plc has announced the repurchase of 91,856 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 592.8102 pence per share, as part of its ongoing buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, which is part of a larger effort since August 2025, where they have repurchased a total of 6,195,772 shares for over £43 million. This move reduces the number of shares in circulation to 97,597,859, potentially increasing shareholder value and indicating strong financial health.

Spark’s Take on GB:FUTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FUTR is a Neutral.

Future plc’s overall stock score is driven by a stable financial performance and an attractive valuation, despite bearish technical indicators. The company’s strong cash flow and cost management are positive factors, but challenges in revenue growth and profitability margins, along with weak market momentum, weigh on the score.

More about Future plc

Average Trading Volume: 585,978

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £569.9M

