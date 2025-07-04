Future plc Announces Share Buyback Completion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Future plc ( (GB:FUTR) ) has provided an update.

Future plc, a company engaged in a share buyback program, has repurchased 47,358 of its Ordinary 15p Shares at prices ranging from 701.50 GBp to 715.00 GBp. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, leaving 104,588,354 Ordinary Shares in issue with no shares held in treasury. This transaction impacts the total voting rights in the company, which will now be 104,588,354, and is relevant for shareholders and others with notification obligations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:FUTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FUTR is a Outperform.

Future plc’s overall stock score is driven by a solid financial position, particularly in cash flow generation, and an active share buyback program enhancing shareholder value. The low P/E ratio suggests potential undervaluation, though technical indicators present mixed signals with limited short-term momentum.

More about Future plc

Average Trading Volume: 775,838

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £729.5M

