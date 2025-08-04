Future plc Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Future plc ( (GB:FUTR) ) has provided an update.

Future plc has announced a share buyback program where it purchased 102,207 of its ordinary shares through J.P. Morgan Securities plc at an average price of 712.8409 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will reduce the total number of shares in issue to 103,691,424. This move is part of Future plc’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FUTR) stock is a Buy with a £13.10 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:FUTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FUTR is a Outperform.

Future plc’s overall stock score is driven by strong valuation and positive corporate events, notably share buybacks. Financial performance is stable but has areas for improvement, particularly in profitability and revenue growth. Technical analysis shows mixed signals, with a bearish trend in price movements.

More about Future plc

Average Trading Volume: 699,270

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £731.2M

