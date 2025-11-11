Future plc Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Future plc ( (GB:FUTR) ) has shared an update.

Future plc has announced the repurchase of 90,522 of its ordinary shares, priced between 597.5000 and 626.0000 pence, with an average price of 615.4553 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, contributing to a total of 6,286,294 shares repurchased since August 1, 2025, at a cost of £43,609,534.67. This move leaves Future plc with 97,507,337 shares in issue, reflecting a strategic effort to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FUTR) stock is a Hold with a £654.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Future plc stock, see the GB:FUTR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FUTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FUTR is a Neutral.

Future plc’s overall stock score is driven by a stable financial performance and an attractive valuation, despite bearish technical indicators. The company’s strong cash flow and cost management are positive factors, but challenges in revenue growth and profitability margins, along with weak market momentum, weigh on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FUTR stock, click here.

More about Future plc

Average Trading Volume: 585,978

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £569.9M

For an in-depth examination of FUTR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue