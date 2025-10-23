Future plc Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Future plc ( (GB:FUTR) ) has shared an update.

Future plc, a company involved in media and publishing, has announced the repurchase of 89,038 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 621.5 to 636 pence per share, with an average price of 628.6221 pence. This transaction is part of a broader buyback program that began on August 1, 2025, during which the company has acquired 5,139,744 shares at a total cost of £36,420,736.55. The purchased shares are intended to be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 98,653,887. This move is likely aimed at consolidating ownership and potentially increasing shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on GB:FUTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FUTR is a Neutral.

Future plc’s overall stock score is driven by a stable financial performance and an attractive valuation, despite bearish technical indicators. The company’s strong cash flow and cost management are positive factors, but challenges in revenue growth and profitability margins, along with weak market momentum, weigh on the score.

More about Future plc

Average Trading Volume: 578,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £605.3M

