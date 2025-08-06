Future plc Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Future plc ( (GB:FUTR) ) just unveiled an update.

Future plc has announced the repurchase of 107,394 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 739.5045 pence per share through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The company plans to cancel these shares, which is part of a broader buyback program that has seen the purchase of 316,136 shares since the start of August 2025, costing £2,305,555.61. This move leaves Future plc with 103,477,495 ordinary shares in issue, reflecting a strategic effort to consolidate its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FUTR) stock is a Buy with a £13.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Future plc stock, see the GB:FUTR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FUTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FUTR is a Outperform.

Future plc’s overall score is driven by its solid financial stability and attractive valuation, despite challenges in revenue growth and profitability. The technical analysis reflects a neutral market position with no strong trends. The recent share buyback activities further enhance shareholder value and demonstrate confidence in future prospects.

More about Future plc

Average Trading Volume: 699,270

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £731.2M

