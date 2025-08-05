Future plc Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Future plc ( (GB:FUTR) ).

Future plc, a company engaged in a share buyback program, announced the purchase of 106,535 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 719.7331 pence per share through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The company intends to cancel these shares, which is part of a broader strategy that has seen the purchase of 208,742 shares since August 1, 2025, costing over £1.5 million. This move reduces the total number of shares in issue to 103,584,889, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

Spark’s Take on GB:FUTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FUTR is a Outperform.

Future plc demonstrates a solid financial foundation with strong cash flow and strategic corporate actions such as share buybacks. While technical indicators suggest possible short-term bearishness, the low P/E ratio and positive corporate events highlight the stock’s potential for value appreciation.

More about Future plc

Average Trading Volume: 699,270

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £731.2M

