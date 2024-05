Future Metals NL (GB:FME) has released an update.

Future Metals NL has announced the expiration of 159,757,378 quoted options, exercisable at AU$0.10 each, which will lapse on 11 June 2024. Investors are directed to the company’s full announcement for details. The announcement comes directly from the Board of Future Metals NL, ensuring its reliability for shareholders and potential investors.

