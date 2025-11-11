Future Bright Holdings Sees Significant Profit Growth in Q3 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Future Bright Holdings ( (HK:0703) ) just unveiled an update.

Future Bright Holdings Limited reported an unaudited profit of HK$16.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, marking a significant increase from HK$7.3 million in the same period of 2024. This growth is attributed to increased turnover from higher visitor arrivals in Macau and Hong Kong, and profits from its food and catering, food souvenir, and property investment businesses. However, the company also recorded a net fair value loss of HK$3.5 million on its key investment property in Macau.

More about Future Bright Holdings

Future Bright Holdings Limited operates in the food and catering industry, with a focus on food souvenirs and property investment. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 340,439

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$93.73M

