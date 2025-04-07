Futong Technology Announces Grant of Share Options

The latest update is out from Futong Technology Development Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0465) ).

Futong Technology Development Holdings Ltd. announced the grant of 2,500,000 share options to eligible participants under its Share Option Scheme, with a ten-year validity starting from April 7, 2025. The scheme aims to incentivize and reward participants for their contributions to the company, aligning with the company’s strategy to retain talent and enhance performance, despite the absence of performance targets or clawback mechanisms.

Futong Technology Development Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the technology sector. It focuses on providing technology solutions and services, with a market presence that involves the listing of its securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

