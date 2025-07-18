Futaba Industrial Completes Treasury Shares Disposal for Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7241) ) has shared an update.

Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 32,452 treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, following a resolution by its Board of Directors. This move involves a total disposal amount of ¥23,170,728, with shares allocated to company directors and officers, potentially impacting the company’s stock management and executive compensation strategy.

More about Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd.

Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd. operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the production of exhaust systems and body components. The company is listed on the Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Premier of Nagoya Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 310,003

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen70.84B

