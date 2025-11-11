Futaba Corporation Revises Financial Forecasts Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Futaba ( (JP:6986) ) has issued an announcement.

Futaba Corporation has revised its full-year financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, citing a decrease in operating and ordinary profits due to unfavorable market conditions and product mix shifts. Despite a reduction in foreign exchange losses, the company anticipates ongoing challenges in its key markets, impacting its profitability and operational efficiency.

More about Futaba

Futaba Corporation operates in the electronics and machinery industry, focusing on electronic systems and tooling products. The company is engaged in structural reforms and cost control initiatives to enhance its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 178,725

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen27.49B

