Futaba Corporation Reports Decline in Financial Performance but Projects Recovery

An announcement from Futaba ( (JP:6986) ) is now available.

Futaba Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 14.7% compared to the previous year. Despite the downturn, the company anticipates a positive profit attributable to owners by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating potential recovery and strategic adjustments to improve its financial health.

More about Futaba

Futaba Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating within the electronics industry. It is known for producing electronic components and systems, with a focus on innovation and quality in its market offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 178,725

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen27.49B

