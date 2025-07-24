Fusion Antibodies Awaits US Patent Grant for OptiMAL® Platform

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fusion Antibodies Plc ( (GB:FAB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Fusion Antibodies plc announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has published a patent issue notification for the company’s patent application concerning its OptiMAL® platform. This development is a significant step towards patent protection for their antibody library and method, which is crucial for their offerings in antibody discovery and optimization. The patent is expected to be granted on August 5, 2025, and is seen as a milestone that could create significant value for the company. Fusion is also pursuing patent applications in other territories, including Europe, China, and Japan.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FAB is a Neutral.

Fusion Antibodies Plc faces substantial financial hurdles with declining revenues and significant losses. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and valuation metrics highlight unprofitability. Despite these challenges, recent corporate events, including successful fundraising and strategic collaborations, offer some optimism for future growth. However, the immediate financial health remains a primary concern, resulting in a low overall stock score.

More about Fusion Antibodies Plc

Fusion Antibodies plc is a Belfast-based contract research organization specializing in antibody engineering services for therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications. Established in 2001 as a spin-out from Queen’s University Belfast, the company offers a wide range of services, including antibody generation, development, production, characterization, and optimization. Fusion Antibodies has a strong international client base, including eight of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies by revenue, and aims to accelerate drug development by combining technological advances with cutting-edge science.

Average Trading Volume: 689,542

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £10.23M

